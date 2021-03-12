Make peace to save Kenya, church council tells Uhuru Kenyatta, William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto should better their relationship and stop causing anxiety ahead of the 2022 General Election, the Kenya Council of Church Alliances and Ministries (KCCAM) has said.

KCCAM, which brings together all the evangelical, pentecostal and Charismatic churches and ministries in the country, said Friday that it is concerned about the heated political climate 16 months to the elections.

Speaking at Deliverance Church in Lang’ata, Nairobi, council chair Kepha Omae told the two leaders, "It seems [there are] personal differences [between you] that have continued to create anxiety among citizens. We, therefore, appeal to you to guide the process of reconstructing what has been lost between you"

Citing chaos at the recent by-elections in several parts of the country, KCCAM said leaders must tone down succession politics.

Bishop Omae asked President Kenyatta and the DP to build bridges, reduce tensions and focus on stabilising the economy in order to leave a good legacy.

"We join other Kenyans in condemning those who instigated violence during the recent by-elections and appeal to the government to punish the culprits without discrimination to serve as a deterrent for future election-related malpractices and violence.”

Key concerns

The council appealed to Mr Kenyatta and his administration to urgently address a number of issues it described as matters of national concern, among them Kenya’s economic recovery, the Covid-19 pandemic and the ever rising debt level.

The council noted the effects the pandemic has had, since the first case was reported in Kenya in March 2020, such as slowing job creation and cutting business opportunities, and the resultant exposure of young people to crime and other social ills.

KCCAM urged the President to prioritise the economic recovery plan in his agenda and tame what its big appetite appetite for borrowing especially for recurrent expenditure.

"We are alarmed by the ballooning public debt that could put the future of the country in great danger, "Bishop Omae said.

The council also addressed the matter of the Building bridges initiative (BBI), saying it has reservations as the taskforce has ignored two of the main issues it raised.

The first is the family policy, which is said the church presented before the Cabinet but is yet to be concluded. The policy touches on abortion and sex education.

The second is the religious freedom Bill that is aimed at ensuring the self-regulation of the church, which the council said has been swept under the carpet by the Jubilee government.

Anti-virus war

KCCAM, however, acknowledged the effort the government made in sourcing for the Covid-19 vaccine and in beginning the vaccination in counties.

But it asked for assurance by the Health ministry that the vaccine is safe.

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, the same one being used in Kenya, has been suspended wholly or in part in at least seven European countries following reports linking it to blood clots in some recipients in Denmark, Norway, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg.

In his first address of the year on the Covid-19 pandemic, however, President Kenyatta noted that local medical experts are persuaded that the vaccine is safe. He urged the public to get vaccinated but noted that this is voluntary.

President Kenyatta, in his address to the nation on Friday, also banned all political gatherings to contain the spread of the virus.

Regarding this, Bishop Omae said, "We continue to express our displeasure at how the political class across the board is violating Health ministry protocols as it popularises the BBI and engages in premature 2022 campaigns. We wonder what motivation is behind politicians holding mass meetings at a time when a third wave of Covid-19 infections has been reported.”

The council said it is hopeful about the full resumption of services and other gatherings. The President said, however, that places of worship shall only have a third of their capacities, pending a review of the pandemic situation in the country, which is expected after 30 days.