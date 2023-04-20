Major blow to DPP in Sh54m fake gold case against Liberian

It was a major blow to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji when a court declined to try a Sh54 million fake gold case against Liberian national Joseph Bedell on grounds that the offence was not committed in Kenya.

In citing jurisdictional issues, Milimani magistrate Lucas Onyina upheld an objection by defence lawyers Victor Mosota and Ishmael Nyaribo who argued that the court could not try the foreigner for offences committed abroad.

"Jurisdiction is everything. If a court lacks jurisdiction, it must lay down its tools. Therefore, this court declines to try Joseph Bedell for the offence of conspiracy to steal $408,229 (Sh54 million) from a Korean national, Shanmugam Sundar Darmaraju," ruled Mr Onyina.

Bedell had claimed that he was able to transport about 6.483 kilogrammes of gold from Liberia via Kenya to Seol, Korea.

In his ruling, Onyina said the place of commission of the offence is indicated as an unknown place overseas between March 30 and April 4, 2023.

Not yet free

However, Mr Bedell is not out of the woods yet as the magistrate retained a charge in which the Liberian is accused of stealing the 6.48 kilos of gold worth Sh54 million, being the property of Mr Darmaraju.

After the first charge was struck out, his lawyer Mr Mosota urged the magistrate to order that he be taken to hospital as he was unwell.

But Mr Onyina refused to release him on bail on grounds that he was likely to abscond due to the severity of the punishment for the offence.

The case will come up again on April 25 when it will be consolidated with a case against another Liberian national, Mr Carace Ownze Toomey.

Mr Toomey has been remanded in custody pending a pre-trial report, which is required before a decision can be made on his bail.

Meanwhile, two Congolese nationals, Mathew Bayindu Patsum and Mercelin Wa Nyanguangu Bruce, who have denied defrauding Tophead Vision Company Limited, registered in Seoul, Korea, of $214,500 (Sh27,585,000) by claiming they were able to ship 175 kilos of gold to the company, will remain in custody pending questioning by probation officers.

Bayindu and Nyanguangu applied for bail on the grounds that they are married to Kenyans and won't abscond.

They are accused of falsely representing to the Korean company that they were able to transport 175 kg of gold from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) via Nairobi to Korea using a Turkish Airlines Airways invoice No. NBO072215518, which they knew to be false.

Mathew and Mercelin also face another charge of being in possession of 13 rolls of bhang valued at Sh600.

The said drug was recovered from them at Adams Arcade in Nairobi.

The court will hear their bail applications on April 24.



