Magoha: We are set for KCPE and KCSE

A total of 1,191,725 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination candidates are ready for the tests after rehearsals yesterday.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) said the tests would be held in 28,467 centres from March 22 to 24.

On the first day, the pupils will sit mathematics, English grammar and composition papers, science, Kiswahili lugha and Kiswahili insha on the second day and social and religious studies on Wednesday.

Addressing Kakamega Primary School KCPE examination candidates yesterday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the government has prepared teams that will ensure the tests run smoothly.

“It is all systems go because the papers are at the distribution centres,” Prof Magoha said.

Some 227,679 teachers will be engaged in the administration of KCPE and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The Ministry of Education has committed to observing the guidelines meant to stop the spread of coronavirus during the assessments.

Prof Magoha asked supervisors, invigilators and headteachers to ensure no cheating takes place.

The CS added that the ministry is aware of the plans to abet cheating by some teachers and government officials.

Examination malpractices

He said the government has intensified surveillance to stop any malpractices.

“I am sure KCPE and KCSE examination candidates have been prepared well. We do not expect any irregularities,” he said.

Prof Magoha said Homa Bay county has joined a club of regions that should be monitored closely.

Other hotspot in Nyanza are Migori and Isebania, he said.

“Officers in and outside schools in Homa Bay stand warned. We are watching you closely. You will not be allowed to render the examinations unfair and interfere with the lives of children,” Prof Magoha said.

The CS put on notice private schools that failed to register learners for the national examinations, saying their owners and directors would face the law.

Knec chief executive Mercy Karogo said cheating would not be condoned.

Dr Karogo said results of those involved in malpractices would be cancelled.

“Anyone who accesses the materials before the examinations faces a prison term not exceeding 10 years or a Sh2 million fine,” she said in the guidelines issued to invigilators, supervisors and candidates.

Mobile phones

Dr Karogo said the candidates would be required to present themselves for frisking outside the examination room and be seated at their desks 15 minutes before time scheduled for the paper.

Candidates will not be allowed to leave examination rooms before end of the period allocated to the paper without permission from the supervisor.

“Mobile phones and other electronic communication devices are prohibited at the examination centres,” she said.

“Any candidate found in possession of a cell phone or any other electronic communication devices will have her or his results cancelled.”

Prof Magoha said some teachers and owners of private learning institutions received money from the government to register their candidates but still went ahead to charge extra fees and failed to list them for the national assessment.

The CS said the teachers are being investigated by a team from the Ministries of Education, Interior and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

“A few private schools failed to register children for the national examinations. We are following up the matter, for the government cannot allow crooks to destroy the lives of children,” Prof Magoha said.

High risk security areas

He added that every child who registered for the KCPE and KCSE examinations must be allowed to sit the tests.

“Some candidates registered in schools that have folded up. Other learning institutions have been swept away by floods,” the minister added.

“Some families have moved from where their children registered for the examinations. These children must be allowed to sit their papers.”

The Ministry of Education has procured 479 containers to be used as examination distribution centres.

Helicopters will deliver examination materials in high risk security areas.

Invigilators and supervisors were at the examination centres for the rehearsals yesterday.

At Tetu Girls Primary School in Nyeri county, the 135 candidates appeared for the rehearsals.

It was the same case with Nyeri Primary School.

The two schools have isolation rooms in case the candidates or any other person involved in the examination exhibits coronavirus symptoms.

“Government officials advised us to have at least two desks in the isolation room. We are ready for anyone who might need the services,” Nyeri Primary School head teacher Vincent Mwangi told the Saturday Nation.

Containment measures

In Kirinyaga, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho advised secondary school principals not to flout Covid-19 containment measures.

He told the head teachers to follow the guidelines put in place by the government, especially now that children are about to sit the national examinations.

“Head teachers should ensure our children are safe while in school. Coronavirus is real. We need to join hands and fight the pandemic,” Dr Kibicho said.

Laikipia County Commissioner Daniel Nyameti said no KCPE and KCSE candidate would miss the examinations.

“We have not received reports of candidates missing because of early pregnancies or female genital mutilation. All candidates will sit the tests,” Mr Nyameti said.

The 24 KCPE candidates at Fairfield Academy in Mombasa said they are ready for the national examination.

“We have prepared well and hope our candidates will get good grades,” Ms Miriam Kanana, the head teacher, said.