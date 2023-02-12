Magoha’s send-off a burial like no other

The final send-off of former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the larger-than-life professor, did not look like a funeral ceremony but a stage for a mother of all political rallies.

The crowd expectant and charged; Odera Akang'o University College in Yala, Gem Constituency, heaved under the pressure of humanity.

This is a university Prof Magoha is credited for championing its establishment.

The white imposing tent was already full to the brim with people from all walks of life as early as 9 am.

Nonetheless, every passing minute still ushered more people into the compound, with security at the entrance kept tight to regulate the number of individuals allowed in.

Outside the fence, hundreds of locals not lucky to gain entry into the university compound craned their necks along the fence under the scorching sun hoping to catch a glimpse of the proceedings.

Along the Luanda-Busia Road, vehicles lined the road from both sides occupying a stretch of more than two kilometres, a sign of the significance of the man being laid to rest.

Pomp and colour

Pomp and colour accompanied the arrival of the body of the former University of Nairobi vice chancellor at the university ground.

Starehe Boys band belted out tunes as the hearse slowly but surely snaked into the compound as the academic community the departed was a distinguished member escorted the hearse to the tent.

The arrival of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta stirred up the crowd which organically erupted into rapturous cheers to welcome a man they have become fond of since the 2018 handshake with the region’s political supremo Raila Odinga.

But the best show of the day was, however, saved for the most prominent son of the soil; Mr Odinga, the Azimio leader.

And he did not disappoint.

Complete with a shield, a spear and a flywhisk, the arrival of the ODM party leader almost caused a commotion as the crowd went wild.

Accompanied by area Governor James Orengo, the grand entry by the man popularly known as Agwambo left Education CS Ezekiel Machogu tongue-tied as he was caught in the middle of his speech.

Prof Magoha, a village boy from Marenyo but later established his home at Umiru, was a hero according to the residents of his Yala hometown.

The reception given to the late Magoha can only be compared to that of the late lawmaker Argwings Kodhek, said Mr Joseph Omollo, an 84-year-old from Gem Yala.

According to Mr Omollo, on such occasions, old men would chant in praise of the fallen hero, commonly known as gweyo.

The security officials had a rough time controlling the crowd that chanted the slogan praising the former university don. Businesses in Yala town temporarily stopped as villagers demanded to be allowed to view the body before proceeding to St Mary’s Yala School.