Magoha lifts lid on examination cheating

George Magoha

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha (centre) flanked by Knec CEO Mercy Karogo (right) and St George’s Girls Secondary School principal Lucy Rukunga during monitoring of the KCSE exams at the school in Nairobi on March 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Several schools in Migori, Nyamira and Garissa counties being investigated for examination irregularities.
  • Some rogue invigilators and teachers caught opening the exam papers prematurely.

Some cases of cheating have been detected in the ongoing Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has revealed.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.