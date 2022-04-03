Magoha: Five counties had highest number of missing KCPE candidates

Five counties had the highest number of missing candidates in the just-concluded 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam.

Nairobi, Bungoma, Nakuru, Meru and Turkana accounted for most of the 11,423 pupils who did not sit the national test despite registering for it, raising a major concern about their whereabouts. There was, however, a slight decrease in the number of absent candidates from 12,424 in 2020.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha suggested that some schools might have registered “ghost candidates” in order to get extra examination papers to facilitate cheating. There were, however, some cases of teenage pregnancies.

Nairobi topped the list with 863 missing candidates, followed by Bungoma (682), Nakuru (561), Meru (644), Turkana (589) Kakamega (583) and Trans Nzoia (524).

Others are Migori (362) Kilifi (316), Nyandarua (224), Murang’a (232), Kiambu (331) Machakos (264), Kitui (315), West Pokot (454), Uasin Gishu (226), Narok (216), Busia (264), Kisumu (256), Kisii (231), Homa Bay (345), Siaya (239), Kisumu (307), Makueni (189), Nandi (189), Laikipia (106), Baringo (122) and Vihiga (131).

Those with low number of missing candidates include Wajir (40), Mandera (90), Nyamira (78), Elgeyo-Marakwet (58), Kericho (85), Bomet (86), Samburu (63) and Tharaka Nithi (68).

Last year, 1,105 candidates missed the exam in Nairobi, followed by Migori (462), Bungoma (480), Nakuru (470), Kakamega (453) and Turkana (429).

The CS reported that 320 cases of attempted cheating were reported. The invigilators reportedly took photos of question papers and shared with other people. In terms of prison candidates, Kisumu County led with 49, followed by Kakamega (39), Kisii (19), Bungoma (16), Siaya (15) and Narok (7).

Mombasa, Meru, Isiolo, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega, Vihiga, Kisumu and Siaya registered more girls. In 2020, 20 counties registered more girls.

The number of registered candidates who were 12 years and below increased from 26,378 in 2020 to 33,627 in 2021. Counties that had the highest number of candidates in this category include Baringo (1,302), Bomet (1,932), Kericho (1,846), West Pokot (947) and Nyamira (1,111).

“These counties, except Nyamira, recorded a similar trend in the 2020 KCPE examination,” said Prof Magoha.