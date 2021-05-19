Magistrates, judges condemn attacks on colleagues over BBI Bill judgment

Justice Joel Ngugi

Justice Joel Ngugi during the judgment on eight consolidated petitions challenging the BBI referendum last week. Prof Ngugi was the presiding judge.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui  &  Richard Munguti

The Kenya Magistrate’s and Judges Association (KMJA) has condemned the recent verbal attacks on members of the judiciary by the political class over the unfavourable judgment involving the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI). 

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Depression: How love and care pulled me back from dark hole

  2. Tabichi joins panel to pick world’s best student

  3. India cyclone death toll rises

  4. Kenya’s Covid positivity rate at 9.1pc

  5. Gunmen kidnap judge in Nigeria

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.