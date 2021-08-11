Magistrate frees 3 accused of violating social distance rule

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In his ruling, Mr Andayi said police could not charge persons for failing to observe social distance when public transporters have been allowed to violate that protocol.

A magistrate has rebuked police for arresting and charging three people for violating the Covid-19 social distance rule.

