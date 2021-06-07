Magic of music transcends flimsy divisions such as age, social class

When President Kenyatta danced to Osito Kale’s music during the Madaraka Day celebrations in Kisumu , many were left in awe.

The celebrations witnessed a host of performances from legendary benga, ohangla, and afro-benga artists such as Osito Kale, Aluoch Pamba, Dola Kabari, Ongoro, and Suzanna Owio.

Never have I ever seen a crowd so happy and full of zeal.

Have you forgotten the days in kindergarten when you engaged in singing games and had the most fun?

Or when your favourite advert popped on TV and you’d sing along?

Or the praise songs by famed Nigerian gospel group Destined Kids that lifted our spirits and got us exercising our muscles in Sunday School?

The memories evoke nostalgia because music has such a potent effect on our emotions.

Growing up, I learnt that people have different tastes for music. The genre of music that warms your heart equals heartache to another.

Since 2019, gengetone music has taken over the Kenya airwaves by storm.

Kenyan artists have a way of delivering just the right content to their fans. Bensoul and Otile Brown make us feel love even in its absence. Nyashinski and Sauti Sol’s music brings home to us the unending beauty of our motherland.

When gospel artists like Mercy Masika grace the mics, we feel like we are at the gates of heaven.

Music talks to us and makes us find a connection with it. When a baby falls asleep to the sound of a lullaby, that’s the art of music.

There are songs we have listened to for ages and the message never dies.

Research has also shown that musicians in the past took time to compose their songs unlike in the modern times where they mostly compete with content for money.

How I’d wish that when our generation will be old, we will be able to listen to music during our days and repeat what our grandparents tell us today that “music those days was a whole vibe”.