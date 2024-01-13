Mad rush for free software engineering course for form four leavers in Kisumu

Several school leavers on Friday thronged Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu to get information on free software engineering training from a technology company that has promised them employment at the end of the course.

Zone01 Kisumu has partnered with Kisumu County government, Lake Hub, 01 Talent and United Cities and Local Governments Authority in Africa (UCLG-A) to equip the school leavers with the requisite skills in software engineering.

The company's managing director Dorcas Owino and site director Caleb Nyoiro said the programme, which will start in March, aims to train successful candidates in various IT skills and then offer them jobs.

"Zone 01, Kisumu is a software company and we train people in different IT skills and then give them jobs. It's a five-year contract and we work with people who want to change their careers to different developments or get into software development," Ms Owino told Nation at the company's offices at Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu.

Dorcas Owino, executive director of Zone01 Kisumu, and site director Caleb Nyoiro confer at the company's offices at Lake Basin Mall in Kisumu on Friday. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

She noted that they will take on at least 100 successful candidates in the first cohort, who will train for two years and work with the company for another three years.

"As we progress, we will increase the number from 100. For now, the 100 candidates will be with us for five years," she said.

The company, she said, is targeting anyone in Kenya who is interested in becoming a software developer, adding that locals in Kisumu should take advantage of the training as it will be on-site and not online.

"It is open to those who want to change careers to software development, or who are just starting out because of an interest in software development, Ms Owino added.

Mr Nyoiro, who is the Kisumu site manager, told the Nation that the company was born out of the Afcitities forum that was held in Kisumu in May 2022.

Africities is a pan-African conference convened by the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLG-A) that brings together city and sub-national government leaders and their associations to promote decentralisation and local governance to improve the living standards of citizens.

Africities Summits have been held every three years since 1998, when the first meeting was held in Abijan, Ivory Coast. Other cities that have hosted the summit include Johannesburg, South Africa; Dakar, Senegal; and Marrakech, Morocco (twice).

"What we are doing as a company is simply skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling anyone over the age of 18 and the minimum qualification is to have a Form Four education and to be 18 years and above," he said.

He pointed out that to enrol, candidates undergo a cognitive skills assessment - online.

“If you succeed you join Zone 01 Kisumu and it is a five-year job contract. For the first two years there is skilling, re-skilling or upskilling taking place and the third year we give you jobs,” Mr Nyoiro said.

He said school leavers should take advantage of the training and job placements.

“Every candidate will be provided with a laptop and high-speed free internet. The training is at no cost – no tuition fee for this kind of skilling,” added the site director.