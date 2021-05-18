Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Maaza Mengiste to speak at 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture

Maaza Mengiste

Acclaimed Ethiopian novelist Maaza Mengiste who will be the main speaker at the 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture.

Photo credit: maazamengiste.com

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Acclaimed Ethiopian novelist Maaza Mengiste will be the main speaker at the 8th Annual Pluralism Lecture.
  • The theme of Ms Mengiste’s lecture is: “The Moment of Encounter: History, Disruptions, and Transformations.”

At 7pm on Wednesday, a virtual lecture, a must-watch for anyone passionate about diversity, will be taking place.

