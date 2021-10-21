Lupita Nyong'o: Agnes Tirop is my Shujaa

Lupita

Actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Photo credit: File
logo (8)

By  Amina Wako

Nation Media Group

Actress Lupita Nyong’o on Wednesday honoured slain Kenyan athlete Agnes Tirop as the county marked Mashujaa Day. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.