Fatou Bensouda
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Luck running out for lawyer Paul Gicheru at the ICC

WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  VALENTINE OBARA  &  Joseph Wangui

What you need to know:

  • Mr Gicheru was a wanted man since March 2010 following claims of tampering with witnesses in the 2007 post-election violence case.
  • This new development came on the backdrop of Mr Gicheru’s efforts to convince the court to release him as the case proceeds.

When lawyer Paul Gicheru surrendered to the Dutch police at The Hague, Netherlands, on November 2, 2020, he must have had one mission in mind: to clear his name at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. PRIME Jobs crisis as top hotels stay closed

  2. PRIME Why counties won’t get Uhuru’s Sh50bn

  3. PRIME Another ‘son’ eyes Kanyotu billions

  4. Dismembering the mafia, one child at a time

  5. Drive to popularise BBI in Mt Kenya

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.