Lt. Gen Peter Njiru takes the reins in Kenya Army

Lieutenant General Peter Mbogo Njiru has officially taken over the functions of the Kenya Army command following his promotion last month and the retirement of his predecessor, Lt Gen Walter Koipaton, who has served in the military for 40 years.

Lt Gen Njiru, a former aide-de-camp for President Mwai Kibaki and partly, President Uhuru Kenyatta, was promoted on July 20 and sworn into office seven days later, although he was yet to take over official duties.

During this time, he was accompanied by Lt Gen Koipaton on a tour of the areas the Kenya Army is in active operation, including the Lamu Port South Sudan Ethiopia Transport (Lapsset) corridor, which is being secured by the military; Boni forest and Somalia, as part of his orientation into office.

When the clock ticked 3:50pm on Monday, less than 24 hours to a transitional election, Lt Gen Njiru signed his takeover certificate at Ngao Gardens at the Kenya Army Headquarters in Hurlingham, Nairobi.

There was pomp and colour as Lt Gen Njiru’s predecessor led him in inspecting a second guard of honour mounted by officers in their ceremonial red tunics, before handing him the official Kenya Army uniform.

Earlier he had been welcomed to the army headquarters by Lt Gen Koipaton, where a quarter guard had been mounted by soldiers in combat fatigues.

He will serve a four-year term as commander of the army.

Lt Gen Njiru thanked his predecessor for showing him the way and offering guidance whenever he called on him in his previous posts.

"You gave me the projection of the Kenya Army and took me where the troops are, I promise you that I will follow your lead. You even showed me where the challenges are and how we can overcome them. All I can say is that you should be proud of your achievements during your tenure and how you are leaving the army standing. I am joining a working system and a professional team and therefore, mine is to just continue with the trajectory set by my predecessor," said Lt Gen Njiru.

He joined the army as a general service officer and became a member of the Artillery Corps, where he rose through the ranks, attaining the role of commanding officer of the 77 Artillery Battalion; commandant of the Kenya Military Academy; served in the United Nations Mission in Sudan as commander, Kenyan battalion; and as staff officer in the United Nations Mission in Ethiopia and Eriteria, among other key positions.

Expressed confidence

Prior to his appointment as army commander, he was serving as commander of the Joint Command and Staff College then as a major-general.

He is a graduate of the Royal College of Defence in the UK and holds a Masters of Arts in International Security and Strategy from Kings College in London.

Lt Gen Koipaton expressed confidence in the incoming commander, whom he has prepared well for his new assignment in the age of complex and dynamic land-based threats and aggression.

He reminded him of the now frequent call to contribute to national development in addition to his basic defence mandate and the need to continue with modernisation of army equipment and personal capabilities.

Lt Gen Koipaton joined the military at age 20, and rose through the ranks to become a highly decorated army commander.

He appealed to soldiers to take care of their families as they are the people they will retire home to.

"I thank the Defence Council and the Chief of Defence Forces for bestowing me their trust to lead in the four years. I will leave with gratitude to all servicemen and women I have worked with in the last four years," he said.

At the end of the ceremony, Lt Gen Koipaton was escorted out the venue in a pull-out parade aboard a ceremonial Land Rover led by officers in the rank of brigadier symbolically holding a rope to signify towing his vehicle out of the venue after sharing a meal with the new commander.

The hand over in the army coincides with the upcoming government transition.

However, the Defence Council reviews promotions every six months, and sources said it had nothing to do with the elections and national politics.