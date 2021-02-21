LSK wrangles hand State headstart in selection of Chief Justice

Martha Koome

Justice Martha Koome. She is one of the candidates shortlisted for the Chief Justice position.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Walter Menya

What you need to know:

  • The term of commission vice chairman Mercy Deche, who is the female member representative of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) in JSC, expires on March 24.

By the time the interviews for the next Chief Justice and judge of the Supreme Court start in April, the membership of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will have gone down by one, potentially bolstering the State’s influence over the recruitment.

