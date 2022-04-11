LSK to sue Ukur Yatani over Tax Appeals Tribunal appointments

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) plans to sue National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, over alleged illegal appointment of 18 members of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

LSK argues that the CS does not have powers to make the appointments and his latest decision on the same is unlawful as it amounts to usurpation of powers reserved for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

In a letter to the CS informing him about the intended legal action should he fail to revoke the disputed appointments, the lawyers' organisation has indicated that appointment and removal of the Tribunal members is the mandate of the JSC.

Through its president Erick Theuri, LSK says the CS lost powers to make the appointments following the coming into force of The Tax Appeals Tribunal (Amendment) Act (2021). The amended Act was assented on February 21, 2022 and came into force on March 24, 2022.Interestingly, the LSK says the amendment came into force a day prior to the publication of the gazette notice in which CS Yatani announced the disputed appointments.

"We therefore urge you to revoke the said appointment and de-gazette the said members to allow the JSC to make the requisite appointment pursuant to the enabling law," says Mr Theuri.

He asked six members of the LSK, who were among those appointed to the Tribunal, to turn down the job "as they have a duty to at all times uphold the law".

They include lawyers Bila Helen Winifred Achieng, Mursat Mahat Somane, Mutava Catherine Ngina, Patrick Lutta Odongo, Bosire Nyamori and Ouko Chabeda Mary Reba Maleya.