LSK threatens to sue DPP Haji over withdrawal of Ruto allies' cases

The Law Society of Kenya has given the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji a three-day ultimatum to disclose reasons for withdrawal of corruption cases. If he fails, the society said, it will take steps to hold him accountable.

“We will take appropriate action of he fails to respond. There are several options in law to hold him accountable,” said LSK President Eric Theuri on Thursday.

The society has also asked the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to retract his statement that police will no longer execute eviction orders without clearance from the sub county administration committee.