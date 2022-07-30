LSK Nakuru chapter unveils new leadership council

The Nakuru Chapter of the Law Society of Kenya has unveiled a new team for its leadership council.

The team of nine members was elected during a special general meeting on July 1.

The chapter election board chairperson Prof Michael Wabwile, who handed over certificates to the newly elected council members, said the nine candidates were elected unopposed after being nominated for the nine positions.

Prof Wabwile, who is also the LSK council member, congratulated the nine and challenged the members to provide outstanding and visionary leadership.

According to the chairman, the Nakuru chapter council is the largest in the Rift Valley branch with over 300 actively practising advocates.

"The nine newly elected colleagues will constitute the Nakuru chapter council of 2022- 2024. On behalf of the chapter elections board, I congratulate the incoming chapter council on their election," said Prof Wabwile.

Among the contested positions include the chapter council chairperson and their vice, the secretary, treasurer, senior bar representative, general member representative as well as young lawyer representative.

Mr Henry Opondo, Grace Njeri and Speline Kemuma were elected to serve in the positions of chairperson, secretary and treasurer respectively.

Others include Mr Naftali Ngure, who was elected to the capacity of senior bar representative, while Tanga Jordan and George Kamau will serve as young lawyers’ representatives.

Prof Wabwile said that a special general meeting will be convened soon to usher the new team into office.

He urged the chapter members to accord maximum support to the incoming chapter council to ensure they deliver their mandate.