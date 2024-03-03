LSK calls off protests over Huduma Centre registries, agree to meet CJ Martha Koome

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called off countrywide protests it had called on Monday over the judiciary's decision to launch registries in Huduma Centres.

The LSK Chief Executive Officer Florence Muturi said the decision to call off the protests was arrived at after Chief Justice Martha Koome agreed to give dialogue a chance before the roll out of the exercise.

“The Chief Justice has acknowledged our concerns in her written communication to us and committed herself to engage in dialogue,” Ms Muturi said.

Ms Koome, in her letter to the LSK signed by her chief of staff Ms Rose Wanyoike, said she acknowledged receipt of correspondence from the lawyers dated February 6, 2024 on the petition to halt the rollout of judiciary desks at Huduma Centres, pending discussions.

"In view of the proceedings pending before the High Court in Nairobi vide constitutional petitions no E030 of 2024 and E032 of 2024, the six pilot judicial desks at Huduma Centres do not form part of the e-filing services scheduled to be launched on March 11, 2024," the Chief Justice said.

Ms Koome also promised to revise the rollout of the programme pending the outcome of the dialogue.

“In addition to discussing the important issues affecting the administration of justice raised in your letter, the honourable Chief Justice invites the LSK's national office to a meeting on March 7, 2024 at 2pm in Nairobi.

"We also welcome and will facilitate structured quarterly meetings between the judiciary leadership team and the LSK branch leadership as a mechanism to assure continued constructive dialogue," the CJ said.

The move to create the judiciary desks at the Public Service-run Huduma Centres had driven a wedge between the two institutions, leading to court cases by the LSK.

The Judiciary had intended to roll out the registries at Huduma Centres with the first phase lined up for Nairobi and Thika followed by a nationwide implementation.

In concurrence, the LSK now says the judiciary has agreed to set quarterly meetings to foster constructive dialogue over the issue.

“In light of these developments and the meeting scheduled for March 7, 2024 the LSK council, in consultation with the branch chairs caucus, has resolved to give dialogue a chance,” the LSK said in a statement.

“The planned protests are hereby postponed and all members urged to suspend any actions related to the protests pending the outcome of the meeting.”

The judiciary had argued that the move was seeking to leverage the success of the Huduma Centres, particularly technology, to enhance access to justice by members of the public.

LSK, through its outgoing president Mr Eric Theuri, had said the move would be prone to abuse through infiltration of quacks as well as raising the fundamental question of separation of power in the arms of the government.

The operations of Huduma Centres fall under the Ministry of Public Service, which is part of the executive.

Mr Theuri further said the decision was rushed and was bound to attract imposters who would paint the industry in bad light.

Former LSK President Eric Theuri Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

He also said LSK is convinced the move would lead to an increase in unethical practices, urging the cessation of implementation until sufficient consultation is exhausted.

LSK then moved to court seeking an implementation injunction.

During a virtual meeting held on February 26, 2024 chaired by Justice Kanyi Kimondo and attended by more than 400 lawyers, LSK asked the judiciary to suspend the implementation until emerging issues were addressed.

Justice Kimondo had attempted to explain that the Judiciary had entered into a collaboration agreement with the Public Service Ministry and the Public Service State Department.

Had the implementation been effected as initially planned, services that would have migrated to the Huduma desks include filing of a civil matter, filing documents for an existing case, requests and issuance of mention dates as well as access to copies of rulings.