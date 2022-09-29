Love triangles central theme at film festival

Issues of love affairs gone wrong and how they interfere with education in institutions of higher learning were among the predominant themes yesterday in the ongoing Kenya National Film Festival. The festival entered its second day at Tafaria Castle for the Arts Centre.

A Mount Kenya University feature film laid bare the problems that come with love triangles in universities, where some students date multiple partners in a bid to either cope with difficult economic times or to live up to the expectations of their peers. In the movie, “Tenant Number 8”, the students show how love gone wrong can wreck the lives of learners who get entangled in affairs and neglect their studies.

Nyeri National Polytechnic’s short film “A Minute” also has students involved in love triangles as the central theme. According to Ms Sophia Wachira, the director and script writer of the film, love triangles are common among students in institutions of higher learning, resulting in student disharmony, interrupted learning and, in extreme cases, suicide and murder.

Ms Wachira said she wrote the script after hearing and reading of several similar scenarios in colleges and universities.

“This is among the foremost issues that are causing the disruption of education and destruction of young lives in our institutions of higher learning,” said Ms Wachira.

Among those who star in the Nyeri Polytechnic film are Joseph Munyu, Grace Karigi, Lee Maina, Hellen Achieng and Faith Muthoni. Ms Wachira is a big supporter of drama and film at Nyeri National Polytechnic and the film shown yesterday is evidence of her devotion to artistic activities.

Films by primary schools and colleges were screened in Hall A while those by secondary schools were screened in Hall B The venue features big screens with 8K resolution, which ensures the audience a fantastic viewer experience.

Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology presented an eye-opening documentary on climate change, “The Green Desert”. The chief guest in yesterday’s event was Mr Sirengo Khaemba, the former executive secretary of the annual Kenya Films and Drama Festival. Mr Khaemba praised the participating institutions for delivering high quality material, adding that the festival is the breeding ground for Kenya’s future actors, script writers, directors and other players in the film industry.