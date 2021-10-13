Love makes the world a better place to live in. So, give it out

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Jonathan Korir

Form Four student

Kapsabet Boys High School

Stories such as Uncle Ben’s Choice by Chinua Achebe and My Father’s Head by Okwiri Oduor fascinate me. These stories put emphasis on the value of love and its effect on human beings.

