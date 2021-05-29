Love in Covid times: NHIF data shows baby boom

newborn

The data reveals that a total of 974,774 births were captured in the system from March 2020 to February 2021 compared to 913,618 births the previous year.

Photo credit: Unsplash
logo (2)

By  Nasibo Kabale

Nation Media Group

The lockdown that followed outbreak of the coronavirus last year may have resulted in a baby boom in Kenya, statistics released by the National Hospital Insurance Fund show.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Magoha defends scrapping of Education degree

  2. Kenya records 444 new Covid infections, 17 deaths

  3. Kung’u Muigai: Elders have last word on Mt Kenya politics

  4. DRC says previous report of fresh volcanic eruption is false alarm

  5. Africa's Covid-19 cases surpass 4.8 million

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.