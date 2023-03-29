Looters invade Kenyatta family Northlands farm, steal livestock and attack journalists

By Nyaboga Kiage and Steve Otieno

An armed group on Monday invaded a vast property owned by the family of former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kamakis area on the Eastern Bypass.

The protesters, who were chanting Mau Mau slogans, could be heard saying that they too are Kenyans and deserve to own land, just like the Kenyatta family.

When Nation reporters arrived at the scene a few minutes to 2pm, dozens of people had already entered the property. Most of them were armed with crude weapons, including freshly sharpened machetes, and clubs. They could be seen carting away animals like sheep.

Nation crime reporter Steve Otieno was roughed up by the gang when they realised he was a journalist reporting the story of the invasion. They tore his clothes and stole his phone.

Later, a camera crew from NTV that arrived in the area suffered the same fate as their vehicle was stoned by the violent looters.

The gang also burnt trees and bushes. Guards employed to take care of the land watched from a distance as the drama unfolded.

Police did not intervene

When the Nation team was leaving the scene it spotted a number of public service vehicles parked along the Mwihoko-Githurai road, and was told by witnesses that the goons had arrived in them.

Near the vehicles were two armed police officers. However, they did not intervene to stop the looting.

On Sunday, police officers banned the demonstrations called by the opposition. Mr Japheth Koome, the Inspector-General of Police, said Mr Odinga had not been granted permission to hold the protests.

“I ask all Kenyans to go on with their business as usual. We are out to ensure more officers are stationed in different parts of the city to deal with any chaos,” Mr Koome said.

He noted that police officers would not bow to intimidation and would instead work hard to keep the environment conducive for business.

Mr Koome accused the opposition of causing chaos, arguing there are other ways to have their grievances addressed.

After holding what he described as successful protests across the country on March 20, Mr Odinga announced he would lead Kenyans in nationwide demonstrations every Monday and Thursday.