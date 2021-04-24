Long-serving KTDA chairman Peter Kanyago loses election

Farmers from Chinga Tea Factory in Nyeri have overwhelmingly voted out the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) national chairman Peter Kanyago after his 26-year reign at the helm of the multi-billion industry.

In an election done at the Chinga Social Hall grounds, with heavy police presence, the farmers celebrated the ouster that was conducted using the one man one vote policy that has been outline in the Tea Act, 2020.

Previously, farmers were voting by the number of shares they own which was disadvantageous to them as only those with huge chunks of land were eligible to vote.

Mr Kanyago is one the longest serving directors and he has been accused of crippling the tea industry.

He has been replaced by Mr Mark Mwangi who garnered 235 votes against his only opponent Ms Jane Wanjiku who garnered 27 votes.

Mr Kanyago was not present for the voting exercise as the agency insists the election are illegal.

His ouster from Chinga tea factory means he will have to step down as KTDA chairman. For one to be chairman at the national level, they have to be elected in the respective factory.

This comes barely a month after the High Court suspended an executive order issued by President Uhuru Kenyatta on March 13 which directed the Tea Board of Kenya to conduct elections in all Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) tea factories within 60 days.

KTDA had filed a case arguing that Agriculture CS Peter Munya has no powers to order for the polls as the tea agency is a private entity.

Mr Mwangi said that his first act as the director would be to analyse the value chain and offer solutions to problems ailing the sector.

“The elections were not illegal and we have been assured by our lawyers. It is a legal process and has continued peacefully,” he said.