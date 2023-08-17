Long-serving Cotu chairman Rajabu Mwondi dies

Long-serving Chairman of the Central Organisation of Trade Unions of Kenya (Cotu-K) Rajabu Wellington Mwondi has died.

Cotu Secretary-General Francis Atwoli announced the death on Wednesday evening, saying Mwondi breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu.

Mwondi has been Cotu-K's chairman-general for over two decades and doubled up as general-secretary of the Printing, Publishing, Paper Manufacturers and allied workers’ Union (KUPRIPUPA).

“He served the organisation with utmost trust, dedication and commitment. He was no doubt the greatest pillar in the country's labour movement… His legacy will forever remain a beacon of inspiration and dedication to the cause of workers' rights and welfare,” Mr Atwoli said.

During his tenure at the helm of Cotu-K from 1986, Mwondi tirelessly advocated for fair wages, safe working conditions, and the overall well-being of Kenyan workers, the secretary-general said.

“His wisdom, compassion, and tireless efforts have transformed the lives of countless workers, elevating our organisation to new heights. We will forever remember his tenacity in the face of challenges, his humility in the face of success, and his ability to unite us all under a common purpose,” Mr Atwoli added.

He called on Kenyans to celebrate the legacy Mwondi has left behind by living the ideals he stood for.