Lock up uncouth men who make the streets feel unsafe for women

I wish we lived in a world where women weren’t constantly harassed by men out on the streets. The problem has become so common that, most of the time, we just brush it off. Women endure unwanted sexual advances from men while out running their errands.

The other day, as I was seated in a matatu, I saw a tout brushing his fingers through a young woman’s hair. I could clearly see the discomfort in her face and body language as she quickly walked away from the tout. This angered me and it got me thinking; does it mean that, just because she did not want to board that particular matatu, the tout was free to harass her? Where do these men get the boldness and audacity to impose themselves on women they do not even know?

The number of times I have seen touts harassing women in bus stops is concerning. There is a fine line between wooing passengers to board your matatu and outright harassment. Unfortunately, some of them also use that opportunity to rob you. It only gets worse when you try to ignore them because they insult you.

Even when crossing the road, shameless honking of cars by male drivers and cat-calling has become rampant. Boda boda operators are also notorious for whistling and making inappropriate remarks.

Sexual harassment

For women, even going to the store has become an uphill task. This makes them fear going outside alone in broad daylight. It doesn’t even matter whether you are walking alone or with a male friend or parent, you will still hear someone cat calling or ogling at you.

I often wonder if these men have families; sisters, nieces and daughters. How would they feel if one of their own received the same kind of treatment they give to strange women on the streets?

Unfortunately, women are expected to simply ignore this disrespect from these men yet it is harassment and is totally unacceptable.

I do not know what can be done and how these men can be held accountable for their actions because this is most certainly not right. No one deserves to be harassed.

Michelle Shiroya,20, is a media and communication student at Mount Kenya University.