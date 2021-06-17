Lock up uncouth men who make the streets feel unsafe for women

Sexual harassment

A reenactment of an unwanted sexual advances by two models along the streets of Nairobi streets. Women often endure unwanted sexual advances from men while out running their errands.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Michelle Shiroya

What you need to know:

  • Where do these men get the boldness and audacity to impose themselves on women they do not even know?
  • I often wonder if these men have families; sisters, nieces and daughters.

I wish we lived in a world where women weren’t constantly harassed by men out on the streets. The problem has become so common that, most of the time, we just brush it off. Women endure unwanted sexual advances from men while out running their errands.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kirubi was behind my alliance with Sonko, Igathe reveals

  2. Raila: How Kirubi convinced me to meet Kibaki

  3. Pay row: Civil servants threaten to down tools

  4. Wetangula: How my call to Meles Zenawi helped Kirubi in Ethiopia

  5. Musyoka: Kirubi made me Kenya's vice president

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.