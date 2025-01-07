Lobby wants Kingi, seven others summoned over abductions

A lobby group wants eight leaders, among them Speaker of Senate Amason Kingi, summoned to court over their public pronouncements on abductions, and for linking former Deputy President Gachagua to the kidnappings.

Mt Kenya Jurists Association says it was only fair, just, and equitable that summons be issued compelling the individuals to appear before the court for cross-examination.

The lobby also sought to join a petition filed in December by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), which sought to compel the government to release the six youths who had been abducted.

“Their proximity to the government, and how they have scandalised and trivialised such a serious matter suggests that they have critical information that will aid this Honourable court in its inquisitorial exercise of unearthing who the abductors are,” the lobby said in the application.

High Court Bahati Mwamuye had on December 31 summoned Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja to appear before him Wednesday, January 8, over the missing youths.

Five of the abductees— Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Gideon Kibet, and Rony Kiplang’at— have since been released and reunited with their families.

Other than Mr Kingi, the jurists’ lobby wants the court to summon Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) Secretary General Francis Atwoli, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, and five other MPs.

The lawmakers are Mr Junet Mohammed (Suna East), Mr Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Mr Mwengi Mutuse (Kibwezi West), Mr Didimas Barasa (Kimilili) and Mr Erick Wamumbi (Mathira).

The lobby says the politicians have publicly made statements that would ordinarily suggest to a “reasonable man that they could either be aware of who the abductors are”, or they could be participating in the illegal acts of abducting innocent Kenyans.

“In light of Article 50 and noting the public interest the matter has generated, it is only fair, just, and equitable that summons be issued compelling the aforementioned individuals to appear before this honourable court for cross-examination,” the lobby said through lawyer Njiru Ndegwa.

Mt Kenya Jurist said it seeks to join the case so that it could prosecute a very crucial aspect of the proceedings.

“That other than illuminating the proceedings herein by aiding the court to get to the bottom of what has now become a notorious trend of abductions of government critics in this country, joinder will not prejudice any party to these proceedings,” Mr Ndegwa said.

He said on January 3, 2025, Mr Ichung’wah linked Mr Gachagua to the abductions.

The application says Mr Sudi made remarks that appeared to endorse the abductions, while Mr Kingi made a statement that suggests that he could have crucial information that could assist the court in unravelling the persons behind the abductions.