Lobby wants ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru jailed for contempt of court

A civil rights group wants the outgoing Cabinet secretary of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs jailed for contempt for allegedly disobeying a court order.

The Uzalendo Institute of Leadership and Democracy has asked the court to lock up CS Joe Mucheru for six months in civil jail together with Stanley Kamanguya, the newly appointed CEO of the government-owned Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Authority, Pauline Wamuyu, the company secretary, and Fahmo Mohammed, a senior officer.

In the application, Uzalendo claimed that the four disobeyed orders barring the appointment of Mr Kamanguya as CEO until a suit that is challenging his hiring is determined.

But Mr Mucheru, Mr Kamanguya, Ms Wamuyu, and Mr Mohammed have opposed the court orders, saying they were obtained through deception.

According to them, the orders dated August 23, 2022 are irregular as they stemmed from the civil rights group withholding material facts from the court.

Mr Kamanguya, through lawyer Adrian Kamotho, wants to join the dispute as an interested party. Also seeking to join the suit is the acting CEO, Dr Paul Kipronoh Ronoh.

“The petitioner deceptively failed to disclose to the court that Mr Kamanguya had already been appointed as the chief executive officer of the ICT Authority on August 8, 2022, and a notification to that effect published in the Kenya Gazette. Consequently, the petitioner knowingly misled the court to issue an injunctive order that was ineffectual,” said lawyer Kamotho.

He added that the appointment of Mr Kamunguya was procedural and lawful. As such, it has neither been suspended nor invalidated by any competent court, hence the appointment remains valid and operational.

“By deceptively failing to disclose the appointment of Mr Kamanguya, the petitioner fraudulently caused the court to issue irregular orders, thereby injuring the dignity of the court. This application draws the attention of the court to various relevant and critical issues that have mischievously been concealed from the court by the petitioner,” said Mr Kamotho.

The lawyer maintained that Mr Kamanguya was appointed following a competitive process.

He urged the court to compel Dr Ronoh to facilitate the change and updating of all bank accounts and portfolios held by the ICT Authority.

In addition, the lawyer asked the court to strike out the petition that has blocked Mr Kamanguya from taking up the job.

Mr Kamotho asked the court to “issue orders directing Dr Ronoh (the acting CEO) to hand over to Mr Kamanguya all the assets, materials, instruments, documents of whatever nature obtained and possessed by virtue of his stint of service as acting CEO ICT Authority.”

ICT Authority board

Mr Kamotho also urged the court to restrain the chairman of the ICT Authority board, Fredrick Owino, by himself, his agents, or any person from intruding into the offices of the ICT CEO, and causing disturbance or interfering with their activities/operations.

The court was also asked to bar Dr Ronoh from passing himself off as the CEO of the ICT Authority.

The civil group, through its lawyer, James Oketch, asked the court to summon Mr Mucheru, Mr Kamanguya, Ms Wamuyu, and Mr Mohammed to show cause why they should not be cited for contempt.

He urged the court to order the officer commanding the Central Police Station to arrest and produce in court all the four.

Outlining the particulars of the violation of the court orders, the lawyer stated that on September 17, 2022, Mr Kamanguya broke into the offices of the CEO and began conducting business as the chief executive of the State agency. The alleged break-in was reported at the Central Police Station.

Mr Oketch accused Ms Mohammed of facilitating the “hostile takeover” of the office of the CEO by issuing memos misleading the staff that Mr Kamanguya had been appointed as the CEO of the ICT Authority.

He alleged that Ms Wamuyu, as the corporation secretary, during a meeting of the full board held on September 9, 2022, informed the directors that the court orders issued on August 23, 2022 were of no consequence and that Mr Kamanguya could take over the office of the CEO.

The court was informed that Mr Kamanguya was aware of the court orders barring his appointment as he accepted the appointment.