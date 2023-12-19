Lobby raises concerns over 'illegal' stay of Somali national in Kenya

In July 2020, Mr Osman Ahmed Kahia, a Somali national, was arrested by officers from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) for being in Kenya illegally.

Mr Kahia, who is facing several court cases related to land fraud, was apprehended by the officers in Mombasa County where he had set up a transport business.

Following his arrest, officers prepared a charge sheet with a view to arraigning him in court on July 10, 2020.

His mistake? He was accused of being unlawfully present in Kenya, in contravention of Section 52(1) of the Kenya Citizenship and Immigration Act. His other mistake was that he obtained registration as a Kenyan by false pretences.

The Nation is also in possession of an affidavit by Mr Jimmy Nyikuli, who at the time said he was the Principal Immigration Officer in the Ministry of Interior, detailing how he obtained his documents.

In the affidavit, Mr Nyikuli said that the Immigration Department had received information that Mr Kahia was a foreigner living in Kenya with illegally acquired registration documents.

"Investigations revealed that the petitioner obtained his passports by giving false information about his date of birth and details of his parents," Mr Nyikuli said in the affidavit.

He said investigations clearly showed that he only received his first Kenyan passport on 31 January 2004.

At that time, he gave his details as follows; an ID card issued at Eldas which showed that he was born in 1984, he also gave a birth certificate issued on September 22, 2004, which showed that he was born in 1984 to his father Mr Ahmed Kahia and mother Ms Halima Ibrahim.

He also produced his mother's birth certificate showing that she was born in Wajir in 1966.

However, in 2010, Mr Kahia applied for a replacement passport and produced documents that differed from those on file with the Immigration Department.

In the new documents, he stated that he was born on May 12, 1974 and that his mother's name was not Mrs Halima Ibrahim but Mrs Khadija Issa Hassan.

He then produced an identity card, which was given to him in Kariokor and whose number was completely different from the one he had given to the Immigration Department in 2004.

At the time, he also had a death certificate showing that his mother, Ms Khadija Issa Hassan, had died on January 13, 2006, at the age of 32.

"That from the records we had of the petitioner, it was established that he gave false information to a person employed in the public service contrary to Section 129 of the Penal Code as the documents he produced to acquire the new generation passport were different from those he used to acquire his previous old generation passports," Mr Nyikuli said in the affidavit.

During the investigation, the Immigration Department ruled out the possibility that Ms Khadija could be his mother because, according to the documents provided, she was the same age as Mr Kahia when she died in 2006.

The matter has now been taken up by the Human Rights and Justice Commission, which is threatening to take action against the Immigration Department.

Mr Julius Ogogoh, the commission's director, is now questioning what action has been taken against Mr Kahia and whether he has been taken to court.

"Let us know if any meaningful action has been taken to bring the culprit to justice. The commission is writing to you to register complaints against his activities and the fact that he is illegally in Kenya. He is also facing cases of land fraud, blackmail and extorting people of their hard-earned cash," the commission said in a letter in our possession.

Mr Ogogoh went on to say that the individual's presence in the country was no longer desirable as he was becoming a 'security threat to the public'.