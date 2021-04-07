Lobby group asks state to unlock economy by lifting partial lockdown

Unlock Kenya

From left Members of the #UnlockOurCountry movement sports industry chairperson Francis Ngaitho, entertainment industry chairperson Davidson Ngibuini (DNG), hospitality industry's Noni Mwangi and event organizer Frank Weya when they released a statement on the loss of jobs facing their members in the hospitality, entertainment and creative industry since the announcement of partial lockdown in five counties in Kenya to curb the spread of Covid-19. 

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  David Kwalimwa

Sports Reporter, Nation Media Group.

What you need to know:

  • One Voice One People criticised the government for failing to cushion the Kenyan workforce affected by the recent measures.
  • The lobby group also wants the National Police Service stops assaulting and extorting those who violate the curfew rules.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing increased pressure from the public to ease the partial lockdown he recently imposed in five counties to curb the spread of Covid-19

