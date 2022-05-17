Lobby advocates negotiated democracy to meet gender rule

A human rights lobby has raised concerns over adherence to the two-thirds gender principle and urged political parties to use negotiated democracy to ensure compliance.

Voice for Women and Girls' Rights Kenya (VWGR-K), an initiative of Journalists for Human Rights (JHR) has also requested political parties to carry out opinion polls in an honest and open manner before issuing nomination certificates to the most popular aspirants.

“Women in this country can participate better in the general elections if we plan and adhere to the rule of law in the Constitution. The recently concluded party nominations were not fair because women were not given opportunities participate. We need to call out the political parties and urge them to use other techniques to ensure women representation,” said Mr Sammy Muraya, JHR’s project manager.

Kenya Editors Guild President Churchill Otieno also confirmed plans by media houses to increase the coverage of women and vulnerable groups in the society to increase awareness.

“As the media, we are committed to ensuring voices that have been marginalised have been heard. We are also looking out for those with compelling ideas to change this election cycle, “he said.

He also committed to ensuring women candidates in the August 9 polls are given platforms to explain the challenges they are going through.

“We are doing as much as possible to create a level playing field. During this election, women should not be afraid of coming out to explain how they are treated differently. By highlighting their stories, perpetrators will be brought to book,” he added.

The two-thirds gender rule that is enshrined in the Constitution has so far not been achieved in Kenya.

In the recently concluded party primaries, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) made an effort to ensure compliance by rejecting the list of nominated members submitted by political parties.

The decision by the electoral agency to compel the parties to adhere to the two-thirds gender rule was, however, suspended by the High Court.