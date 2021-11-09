Linturi rape case: Senator wants money back

Embattled Meru Senator Franklin Mithika Linturi has asked the prosecution to release his money amounting to Sh200,000 which he said is in possession of a complainant he allegedly attempted to rape.

Through his lawyer Muthomi Thiankolu, the Meru senator says the state has been holding on to the sum for the last one year.

"Your honour, I am making an application to have prosecution release Sh200,000...the said money belongs to my client and was recovered from the complainant by the police," he said.

The lawyer also asked the court to order the state to supply the woman's witness statement and OB number, claiming they were not in the inventory of statements and documentary material supplied to him.

In response, prosecutor Alice Mathangani told chief Magistrate Susan Shitubi that the investigating officer requires time to confirm whether the documents were supplied to the defence team.

She also told the court that the Sh200,000 will be used in court as evidence and thus cannot be released.

The charge against the Senator is that he attempted to rape a woman on January 4, 2021 at Maiyan Villas Hotel in Nanyuki.

He also faces another count of indecently touching the woman without her consent.

He is out on a cash bail of Sh200,000.