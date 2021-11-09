Linturi rape case: Senator wants money back

Mithika Linturi.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Richard Munguti

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Embattled Meru Senator Franklin Mithika Linturi has asked the prosecution to release his money amounting to Sh200,000 which he said is in possession of a complainant he allegedly attempted to rape.

