Limit mini-budgets to one in financial year, Treasury told

National Assembly leader of the majority, Kimani Ichung’wah, has accused the National Treasury of disrupting the country’s development agenda with numerous reviews of the annual budget.

The lawmaker took issue with the introduction of many supplementary budgets that delay the implementation of projects.

Mr Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu MP, says that this exposes the government to fiscal indiscipline despite promises of consolidation and effective utilisation of public resources to foster the country’s commitment to sustainable development initiatives.

Mr Ichung’wah berated the National Treasury on the day the National Assembly approved the supplementary budget II for the 2023/24 financial year, reducing the government’s expenditure plans by Sh24.2 billion, with the development budget the most affected.

Mr Ichung’wah made his case unequivocal as the Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), in its report on the supplementary budget II to the National Assembly, questioned some of the government’s expenditures, noting that they do not merit the requirements of Article 223 of the constitution.

Mr Ichung’wah told the National Treasury that it is wrong to continue revising the country’s budgets, noting that fiscal management is critical to the prudent use of “the limited” public funds.

"The recurrent practice of revising budgets multiple times within a single financial year is not conducive to a sound fiscal management regime of a country," said Mr Ichung’wah.

"It reflects a lack of preparedness in our budgeting processes and introduces uncertainties in resource allocation for crucial programs."

The supplementary budget increased the recurrent budget for the current financial year by Sh51.11 billion as it reduced the development budget by Sh75.3 billion, with BAC projecting increasing pending bills.

“This signals a delay or halt in numerous projects resulting in escalated project costs owing to inevitable delays. Such postponement jeopardizes the timely achievement of crucial development milestones.”

“The deferment of projects due to funding constraints not only leads to higher costs in the long run but also risks cost overruns as material and labour prices tend to escalate during prolonged delays,” the BAC report states.

Article 223 of the constitution allows the national government to spend money not appropriated by parliament if the amount appropriated for any purpose is insufficient or if a need has arisen for expenditure for a purpose for which no amount has been appropriated.

In case money has been withdrawn from the public coffers without the authority of the MPs, the Article requires the National Treasury to report to the National Assembly within two months of the last withdrawal.

Mr Ichung’wah emphasised the assembly's long standing plea to limit supplementary budgets to one per financial year, as he stressed the disruptive nature of multiple revisions, noting their adverse effects on budgetary predictability and operational certainty within government agencies.

The Kikuyu MP expressed his reservations amid concerns over the ripple effects of budgetary fluctuations on governmental agencies tasked with program implementation as fears abound that the unpredictability “stemming” from frequent revisions “creates challenges in resource planning and undermines the efficiency of service delivery initiatives.”

"I want to re-emphasise the need for prudent use of public resources. This House has called on the National Treasury to limit supplementary budgets to at least one in a financial year so that whatever you plan from your BPS right to the annual estimates, you can only revise it once," notes Mr Ichung’wah.

According to Mr Ichung’wah, “having to do budgetary revisions twice, thrice a year, is not very good budgetary practice as it speaks volumes to our preparedness level when we are preparing our budgets.”

In a way, the Kikuyu MP said, it creates uncertainty with implementing agencies in government as to whether you will have adequate resources to implement all the programmes budgeted for you within a certain financial year.

The budget committee, chaired by Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, also questioned the increased expenditure on non-core areas.

“The committee noted that there is a tendency to revise recurrent expenditure upwards during the supplementary budget process despite the national government’s commitment to a fiscal consolidation path. Most recurrent spending does not typically constitute an emergency and can be deferred to the following financial year,” the committee’s report reads.

Although Article 223 does not allow the introduction of new projects in supplementary budgets, the National Treasury went against this.

The committee cited the Sh2 billion Kenya Green Resilient Expansion of Energy project and Sh100 million consultative services for the South Lokichar Oil Field Development plan as some of the new projects sneaked into the budget by the National Treasury.

There is also the Sh2 billion Konza and Smart City facility, Sh700 million horizontal infrastructure development, the Sh732 million installation and commissioning of Eldoret Napal fibre optic and the Sh400 million digital economy acceleration project.

The government has had challenges with revenue collection as the Parliamentary Budget Office (PBO) projects missed revenue targets of up to Sh350 billion in the current financial year.

The net effect of missed revenue targets has already seen the National Treasury reduce the Sh4.2 trillion budget as contained in the Budget Policy Statement (BPS), as approved by the National Assembly, to Sh3.9 trillion.

With these revenue-raising challenges, Mr Ichung’wah notes “it is only fair that the National Treasury ensures that the revenues we project are as realistic as possible and as close to what the reality is as possible.”

Addressing the underlying revenue challenges, Mr Ichung’wah challenged the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to enhance revenue collection guided by realistic revenue projections “aligned with prevailing economic realities to mitigate the necessity for recurrent budgetary adjustments.”

"Effective revenue mobilisation is paramount to maintaining fiscal stability," Mr Ichungwah added.