Lifecare Hospital giving hope to patients during pandemic

As the pandemic enters its second year of tormenting local and global economies, the health sectors have not been spared by the deadly virus that is yet to be tamed by the science.

However, as medics burn the midnight oil to find a lasting cure and a vaccine, a local hospital has stepped up its commitment to provide high quality health care across the country.

Lifecare Hospitals, a leading medical services provider operating a chain of Level 5 hospitals has affirmed its commitment to provision of quality and affordable healthcare to patients in the country.

The commitment was made recently during the Kenya Association of Private Hospitals convention in Nairobi whose theme was: “Role of the private sector facilities in Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC).

The convention provided a good platform for facility owners and other health practitioners to interact with their peers, service providers and potential partners.

Speaking during the convention held in Nairobi, Life Care Hospital chief Pathologists Omar Ali said his hospital was planning a major expansion to cater for the increasing number of clients.

"Life Care Hospital has launched an ambitious drive to bring affordable and quality healthcare closer to the people,” said Dr Ali.

He added: “Our plan also include setting up referral centres in Meru, Kiambu, Eldoret and Mlolongo to provide specialist services such as pediatric, dialysis, dental services, ICU services and advanced ultrasound, diagnostics and laboratory tests.”

This is in addition to the primary care services offered by the hospitals.

He assured the clients that the hospital was on the fast lane of building a culture of excellence, constantly focusing on delivering better services to its patients even as it embraces the challenges of daily quality improvement.

Towards this goal the group of Hospitals has made a remarkable impact in Western Kenya and has launched a fully fledge hospital in the region.

“Lifestyle Hospital in Bungoma is a game changer as it is offering modular theatres and state of the art intensive Care Unit making it the largest hospital in the region,” said Ali.

Dr Ali observed that the 200 bed capacity hospital in Bungoma, Kikuyu and Bungoma have helped save lives with their ICU facilities and other machinery like advanced like Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) which are manned by medical surgeons and specialist who are on standby round the clock.

The machines were imported from India, Germany and Dubai. Besides the hospitals also offers complete dental and optical services with a full time dentists and ophthalmologist and a complete cardio diagnostic and other machines for monitoring heartbeat.