Life is all about choices; we should take the right path

Do you remember when you were young and believed everyone around you?

Parents found it easy to advise you about life choices. After this stage, you become a teen and there are a lot of challenges and choices to make.

My parents, teachers and mentors have told me countless times that this is the point where many young people mess up their lives. They lose focus in their studies and life by making wrong choices and keeping bad company.

It is during this stage that parents find it very hard to control their children because teenagers think they know what they are doing.

Their advice falls on deaf ears as their children engage in bad behaviours that result in drug abuse and teen pregnancies.

We have been labelled the “stubborn generation” and I am writing this article to let my fellow teenagers know that our parents are a blessing.

Positive attitude

They are there to guide us because they are interested in seeing us achieve our dreams. My advice would be that the youth choose their friends wisely.

We should think big and have dreams that keep us moving forward. We should avoid an idle mind which is the devil’s workshop. Learn to do the one thing you cannot do, fail at it and try again because that is how success comes about. The only people who never tumble or fall are those who do not give up in their pursuit of excellence.

Life is said to be 10 per cent what happens to you and 90 per cent how you react. To achieve anything, you must endure some form of pain. In this journey, you require faith, belief, a positive attitude and hope for a better future. Teenagers should make pain their ally and their dreams will come true.

Have perseverance as it is the key ingredient that brings change. Remember, water does not stay in the sky forever. It may stay for days, months or years but certainly it will fall one day as showers of blessings.

The choices you make as a teen have consequences.

Cassandra, 14, an aspiring motivational speaker, is a Standard Eight candidate at St Agnes Educational Centre, Ahero.