Two driving schools to be probed over licences for cash

A team of detectives is investigating claims that some National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) inspectors have been colluding with instructors from Rocky and Petanns driving schools to issue untrained Kenyans with driving licences.

A BBC expose, “Kenya’s Killer Roads”, has revealed that the two schools have been dishing out driving licences to Kenyans who “have no time” to train, for a small fee equivalent to the training costs.

In the programme that aired on Monday, BBC undercover journalists went to the two schools seeking licences and feigning lack of time to get through the lessons.

After parting with Sh14,000 and Sh15,500, the two were handed their smart driving licences without undergoing any training.

The story also revealed how a completely written-off vehicle was passed off as PSV-compliant by an NTSA official who pocketed a Sh24,000 bribe to facilitate the deceit.

Stern action

Gerald Wangai, the NTSA director for motor vehicle inspection and safety audit, told journalists that action would be taken against those found complicit in the probe.

“Stern action will be taken against whoever will be found culpable including … dismissal. If this becomes a criminal matter then it shall take that route,” he said.

Mr Wangai spoke when he took journalists on a tour of the NTSA’s largest inspection centre on Likoni Road in Nairobi that serves more than 300 vehicles on average every month.

He said that action would be taken against the two driving schools if they are found culpable for the claims made in the report.

“There is an ongoing revalidation process of all driving schools in the country. We will do what is necessary as far as the report is concerned,” he said.

Inspection centres’ funding

NTSA has received Sh600 million in funding to expand the Thika and Likoni inspection centres into state-of-the-art facilities, fitted with automated inspection gadgets that will help reduce human contact, thus fighting graft at the units.

“In Thika, we have been given around Sh400 million (for the inspection unit) which we will use to (set up) a modern inspection centre with six lanes and automated theory tests area. Another Sh200 million will go towards expanding the Likoni inspection centre,” he said.

Automated theory driving tests are expected to help test motorists’ driving capabilities in a bid to reduce road carnage.

Past statistics indicated that 85 per cent of road traffic crashes in Kenya are caused by human error, leading to the loss of an average of 3,000 lives annually.

NTSA has also deployed its staff to Huduma Centres across the country ahead of the fresh registration of boda boda riders.