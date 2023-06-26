Let's meet in court: Lobby group tells Ruto over assented Bill

Hours after President William Ruto assented to the Finance Bill 2023, the Kenya Bora Tuitakayo Assemblies group has vowed to go to court to seek his intervention.

The lobby group said on Monday that it has already lined up its lawyers and is ready to go to court to overturn the Bill, saying it does not represent the will of the people.

According to Cyprian Orina-Nyamwamu and Reuben Kigame, who addressed the media, members of the National Assembly have failed in their role of representing Kenyans by supporting a Bill that does not meet their needs.

"We say to Dr Ruto that this Finance Bill you signed will show you that you cannot rule Kenya by force. You must follow the Constitution," said Mr Nyamwamu.

The group expressed disappointment with the majority side in the National Assembly that voted unanimously for the bill and announced a procession to shut down Parliament for failing to represent Kenyans.

The group announced that on July 7, known in the country as Saba Saba, they will seek the support of Kenyans to shut down Parliament and other key government offices until the voice of Kenyans is heard.

"We will shut down all commissions and independent offices until they say they will play their constitutional roles. We are starting with Parliament because the failure and betrayal of MPs is why there is dictatorship and theft in this country," the group said.

The group has also questioned the president's approach to creating jobs for Kenyans, saying informal jobs will not sustain the current economy for the majority of citizens.

"What the President is creating is a new loophole for stealing money. He is not creating jobs. That is not how you create jobs. Jobs are created when you enable the private sector to create jobs by reducing the cost of energy, the cost of fuel and the cost of taxes."

On the housing levy, which will see civil servants remit 1.5 per cent from July, the group described it as a looming scandal that has been rushed through without the principles and procedures that should have been followed first.

"All President Ruto is doing is justifying the creation of an illegal entity called the Housing Fund, which does not exist in law... no one has told the country where this money will be allocated. Where is the policy on how the construction will be done?

Gospel artist Mr Kigame said the group was not being pushed by any forces.