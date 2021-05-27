Let’s do all we can to protect youngsters from cyberbullies

In April 2019, I watched one of my friends break down after being bashed on Facebook.

Statements about her body shape streamed for hours. Depressed, she ended up deleting her social media accounts.

Online trolling has become rampant, with girls and women bearing the brunt.

Studies in the West can help us understand the extent of this problem. According to a 2018 Pew Research Centre study, fifty nine per cent of teen suicides in the US were as a result of cyber-bullying.

While many readers of this piece would be quick to say they don’t support online bullying, they may likely have indirectly taken part – including remaining quiet and enjoying the comments.

Many have forgotten the basic rule of social media interactions: “Do unto others what you would want done unto you”.

Hate and jealousy

Decency in online conversations has been tossed aside for fame, money and mirth.

While trolling and bullying others, we forget that they too are humans with emotions.

Driven by hate and jealousy, we post comments, pictures and videos that judge and embarrass our targets.

Some people are even making money from cyber-bullying by creating fake accounts.

They are guns-for-hire, doing dirty work for politicians, celebrities and others.

The more likes and shares they get, the richer and more famous they become. It is a shame.

Stop online offences

Social media users should be mindful of others. They should not troll and help stop the bullying by reporting it.

Grown-ups need to protect children from bullies by monitoring their social media activities.

Limiting time spent on phone and putting controls on accounts will help stop exposure to harmful content. Monitoring would also help parents know if children are in distress.

The government should ensure the criminals are prosecuted. Police have sworn to protect lives and property.

Other than guns, they must also arm themselves with skills to stop online offences.

Zahrah, 20, is a communications student at Maseno University.