Couch potato

The High Court has warned ‘permanent children’ that parents need to enjoy good health during their old age. They should not to live a miserable life on account of their children’s unlimited demands.

| Shutterstock

News

Prime

‘Permanent children’ and ‘couch potatoes’ should let parents age gracefully, court rules

logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

Are you a ‘couch potato’? Are you over 40 but still living with your parents, demanding food and pocket money every now and then?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.