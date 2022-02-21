‘Permanent children’ and ‘couch potatoes’ should let parents age gracefully, court rules

Are you a ‘couch potato’? Are you over 40 but still living with your parents, demanding food and pocket money every now and then?

It’s not unusual for some adults to eat, sleep and depend on their parents while their age-mates are raising their own families while holding important positions in the public and private sectors.

In some city estates, grown men still live in their mothers’ houses, either too lazy to go out and sweat it out like others or too attached to their childhood friends to change their lifestyle.

The High Court has now warned ‘permanent children’ that parents need to enjoy good health during their old age. They should not to live a miserable life on account of their children’s unlimited demands.

Mombasa Family Division Judge John Onyiego observed that one cannot be a permanent child simply because there is a parent to provide forever.

“Children must know that extension of parental responsibility is not absolute but a privilege accorded and sanctioned through the court and can be withdrawn any time by the court,” said the judge.

Justice Onyiego made this ruling in a child maintenance case, where a woman had gone to court to seek an extension of parental reasonability for his children, including the one aged above 23 years.

Maintenance slashed

After making the remarks, the judge slashed by half the monthly upkeep that the over 70-year-old man was required to pay towards the maintenance of his children.

While reducing the burden on the man, the court noted that the woman – being a healthy person and physically fit – must prove that she is doing her best to support her children when the father is overwhelmed.

“Under the constitution, maintenance of children is an equal parental responsibility. The appellant (woman) cannot sit and watch her former husband perform every duty,” he said.

The court reduced the monthly remittances from Sh120, 000 to Sh60, 000 on grounds that the man is a retiree whose only ascertainable income is his pension. The money was being deducted directly from his pension.

The woman was directed to cater for any other expenses on upkeep. But the woman was aggrieved by this decision and appealed.

“Having taken into consideration the rate of inflation and the fact that child X is still a minor, I will substitute with and enhance the sum of Sh40, 000 awarded to Sh60,000 as maintenance expenses per month. The substituted sum will effectively replace the original sum of Sh120, 000,” he said.

This dispute started in 2015 when the woman identified as EMK instituted a suit against her husband, identified as SSS, seeking maintenance and orders of extension of parental responsibility in respect of their three children and that she be granted their legal custody, care, and control.

The man challenged her demands.

In a ruling delivered in the same year, the Children’s court granted the woman her requests by extending parental responsibility beyond the 18th birthday with an order that the man remits monthly maintenance of Sh120, 000.

But the court placed a caveat that child N’s proposed education abroad would be catered for by both parents, with the man paying school fees equivalent to what was payable for a similar course in a parallel degree programme in Kenya. The woman would have to pay the balance.

Joint legal custody

In the final ruling of the Children’s court delivered in 2018, the court gave joint legal custody in respect of child X and actual physical custody to the woman with unlimited access to the father.

The parental responsibility of child N remained extended with the same to come to an end upon her attaining the age of 23 years unless extended by the father.

The woman has, however, faulted the magistrate for failing to consider the children’s lifestyle and their needs when it ordered a monthly remittance of only Sh60,000.

“The court erred in ordering me to cater for all the needs of the children when I had physical custody with no source of income. Duties of a mother do not cease and cannot be compared to a monthly maintenance cheque, as doing so would amount to discrimination against the role of a mother and a woman,” she said.

But the man said the amount being demanded was ridiculous and that the court did clearly note that she was confusing her needs as a divorced wife and those of her children.

He said the woman cannot complain of lack of source of income yet she had been awarded her share of their wealth after divorce.

“The woman has a duty to make at least some contribution and not just sit and push every responsibility to one parent,” he said, adding that he was the one being discriminated against by solely providing for the children.

He denied refusing to provide for his children but noted that the woman’s demands were beyond his financial capability since he had retired.

Unreasonable demands

Like the trial court, Justice Onyiego held that the woman had made extravagant and unreasonable demands and that she did not offer anything at all towards the maintenance of the children.

“I do not find these remarks unconstitutional. I did not find nor see a violation of the woman’s constitutional rights nor discrimination by being told to wake up from the dependency bed to a more robust and supportive lifestyle,” said the judge.

The judge concluded that the demand for a full amount of maintenance, as it used to be when the woman was staying with the children full time, is not tenable.