Let us Muslim women wear hijab in peace, we are not complaining

Hijab, the head-covering common with Muslim girls and women, remains a sensitive topic in Kenya, especially in schools, colleges and universities.

As a Muslim, I have faced many questions from my non-Muslim friends who ask me why I like covering my head.

In high school, I faced similar questions. Whenever we approached end term, I used to plait my hair but my friends would always question the rationale of my decision.

“Why are you plaiting yet you will still have the head covered?” they would ask.

The ignorance — and sometimes intolerance — of the hijab is not the preserve of young people only.

Stories abound of mistreatment and even ejection of young Muslim girls from schools, colleges and universities run by other faiths.

In some cases, Muslim girls have been forced to abandon this article of clothing, which to me is similar to forcing a person to abandon their faith. It is religious intolerance on a whole new level.

Showing off beauty

This has been happening even though our constitution guarantees the freedom of worship.

To be honest, I also never knew why I was required to wear a hijab. I just found people wearing it and followed suit. But now that I’m grown up, I understand why this piece of clothing is part and parcel of a Muslim woman’s wardrobe.

Hijab is like any other cloth. The head is a part of human body and we Muslims believe it should be clothed, especially women.

Personally, wearing hijab reminds me of my power, strength, gentleness and modesty. One can’t even imagine the protection it gives. Modesty is beauty.

Wearing a hijab also eliminates showing off, it acts as a symbol of purity and, last but not least, signifies outer beauty.

This means a woman or a girl who wears hijab or covers her head liberates herself from the vain and selfish desires to show off her beauty.

Actually, the hijab is not a barrier between you and the people but rather between you and the evil in them.

Zamzam Ahmed is a journalism student at the Kenya Institute of Mass Communication.