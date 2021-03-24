Let us Muslim women wear hijab in peace, we are not complaining

Muslim women clad in hijabs during the National Muslim Covid-19 Response Committee stakeholders meeting at Jamia Mosque, Nairobi on November 11, 2020.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Zamzam Ahmed Abdi

Journalism student

Kenya Institute of Mass Communication

What you need to know:

  • The ignorance and intolerance of hijab is not the preserve of young people only.
  • Hijab reminds me of my power, strength, gentleness and modesty.

Hijab, the head-covering common with Muslim girls and women, remains a sensitive topic in Kenya, especially in schools, colleges and universities.

