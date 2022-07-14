Let locals solve problems, international donors urged

International donors have been urged to consider local leaders in order to spearhead meaningful development initiatives within the communities.

Pushing for decolonization of humanitarian aid, Shining Hope for Communities (Shofco) founder and CEO Dr Kennedy Odede pointed out that the people who have better understanding of different problems will help to spearhead desired changes in their communities.

“Those who wear the shoes know where it pinches and can design a new shoe, a new vision for the world and communities,” Dr Odede said during Devex World 2022 in Washington DC.

Dr Odede also stressed the need to revise the responsibilities and resources given to local leaders from the current 25 per cent to 80 per cent.

“Let's fundamentally change how and who can solve the most pressing problems our world is facing today,” he urged the world community.

“I want to challenge you all today. If our sector can truly shift, not just talking about it, but really shift power, resources and decision-making to proximate leaders, the communities can be transformed on a large scale,” Dr Odede said.

The forum was attended by more than 1,000 global thinkers and change-makers including Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft, Ray Dalio, the founder of Bridgewater Associates, Togo’s Minister of Digital Economy Cina Lawson and Managing Director of International Monetary Fund Kristalina Georgiev.

“I grew up in Kibera slums and I can say, the opportunity of putting those who have experienced the challenges in the position to solve them is the game changer,” Dr Odede said.

“We are the ones on the ground and we have lived the experience. Funders have to trust us. They should listen to us,” he added.

While indicating that money is power, he challenged the donors to ask themselves hard questions on whether they are supporting to control or to transform lives.

With a soccer ball and Sh20, Dr Odede who founded Shofco in 2004 in Kibera indicated that the organization has now spread across Kenya, serving over three million people directly.

Bridgespan Group recently singled out Shofco’s community-driven change as a model for world NGOs to follow.