Lessons from Denmark for Kenya in war on effects of global warming 

Wind energy and solar energy

Wind and solar energy sources. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Pauline Ongaji

What you need to know:

  • Nordic country is a model for both developing nations like Kenya and the global economic powerhouses.
  • Denmark is leading the way in creating clean air solutions for shipping and vehicles while promoting public transportation and bicycles in urban areas to reduce traffic congestion and pollution.


Denmark, a country with a population of just over five million people, has been a success story in climate change mitigation not only in Europe but also the whole world. 

