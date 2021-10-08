Fredrick Ogolla and Rebecca Gombe
File | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Lecturer falsely accused of killing wife speaks out

By  Stella Cherono

Regional Editor, South Rift

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • All post-mortem reports held that Rebecca Gombe Mwachongo had died of a natural cause and that there was not a single physical injury on the body.
  • By this time, the police had concluded their investigations and they, too, found no evidence linking Prof Ogolla to his wife’s death.

When bad luck chooses you as a companion, even a ripe banana can remove your teeth, so goes an African proverb.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.