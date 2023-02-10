Leaders pay tribute to former CS George Magoha

A packed Consolata Shrine in Westlands, Nairobi was in a sombre mood yesterday as family, friends and colleagues gathered to pay their final respects to the former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha.

Black was the overriding colour of dress, save for members of the clergy who wore white and purple robes.

Portraits of Prof Magoha were strategically placed at the venue.

His wife, Dr Barbara Magoha, and son Michael sat just a metre or so away from the casket bearing his remains.

Soothing, resonant and reflective songs belted by the church choir soothed the hearts of the hurting, lifting the mood in the church as the smell of incense wafted through the air.

Nairobi Archbishop Most Reverend Philip Anyolo, flanked by Father Dominic Wamugunda and members of the clergy, led the congregation in the requiem mass that was filled with interludes of melodious Christian songs.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, his Treasury counterpart Professor Njunguna Ndung’u, Information, Communication and the Digital Economy CS Eliud Owalo, alongside principal secretaries Dr Belio Kipsang (Basic Education), Dr Raymond Omollo (Interior), and Beatrice Inyangala (Higher Education) represented President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Former senior officials in retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration were Farida Karoney, Joseph Kinyua, Amina Mohamed, Betty Maina, Raychelle Omamo, Raphael Tuju and Julius Jwan.

Roots Party Leader Prof George Wajackoyah, complete with his signature durag, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Dagoretti North MP Beatrice Elachi, her Tinderet counterpart Julius Melly, Prof Sam Ongeri and Mr Fred Gumo were also in attendance.

Gentle giant

Reading his eulogy, Prof Magoha’s close friend, Prof Walter Mwanda, described him as a gentle giant who loved family and country and believed that education could change people’s lives.

“Underneath his commanding persona was a deeply religious man who promoted Christian values. He was a wonderful role model. As a colleague, he brooked no mediocrity,” he said.

In his tribute, read by Mr Owalo, President Ruto described Prof Magoha as a loyal servant of the republic, an accomplished scholar and an illustrious administrator who left behind a rich legacy.

Mr Machogu said Mr Magoha said his work ethic endeared him to many in the ministry.

Mr Tuju, in an emotional revelation, said he and Prof Magoha were, in fact, cousins.

“I am here as a member of the family and not as a former cabinet secretary. My relationship with the Magoha family dates back 83 years. Prof Magoha’s mother, Mama Sarah, took in my mother when she became an orphan and raised her,’’ he said

The body will today be flown to Yala Township Primary School in Gem Constituency, Siaya County for burial on Saturday.