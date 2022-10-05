Leaders meet in Kenya over harmful chemicals from home appliances

Your fridge, air conditioner, fire extinguisher, heat pumps, and fumigators among other things, may have harmful chemicals that have detrimental effects on the environment.

During a call-to-action meeting that started on Sunday at the United Nations complex in Nairobi, all African countries represented by their Ozone officers are discussing how best to phase out such chemicals that we naively use in our day-to-day lives.

This Joint Network meeting will be on until Wednesday.

Kenya, as host of the meeting, asked other African countries to join her in fast-tracking the phase-out of those harmful chemicals stipulated in one of the most successful global treaties called the Montreal Protocol.

The chemicals which as meant to be phased out have a chemical called chlorine which is largely responsible for the thinning of the ozone layer and its long-term effect on people, animals and plants causing skin cancers, eye problems and unhealthy crops.

Scientists hail the Montreal Protocol as the only successful global environmental treaty because it has been adopted by all countries with the aim of protecting the ozone layer. The ozone layer acts as an umbrella to protect people, animals and crops from the effect of direct, rays from the sun.

Already, scientists paint a grim picture of the planet’s environmental crisis foreseeing an inhabitable earth should countries ignore and continue to use some items such as refrigerators, air conditioners, fire extinguishers or fumigators that have such chemicals.

Representing Kenya, Cyrus Mageria, acting director of Multilateral Environmental Agreements at the Ministry of Environment said while opening the meeting that Kenya is committed to being on track with the phase-out targets by 2025.

“Kenya has already developed National Cooling Action Plan (NCAP) as urged by the United Nations Secretary-General during the World Ozone Day commemorated on September 16, 2019. In this same spirit, and through this platform, we would like to encourage each one of us to renew their commitment towards protecting our environment, and by extension, the Ozone layer,” he said.

However, Mageria says that in as much as countries like Kenya wish to move and start using environmental friendly appliances as in the developing world, accessing those has become a hurdle.

“We are alive to the fact that we need to shift because of the effect these chemicals have on human health and environmental sustainability, if it is a matter of moving to the new technologies, they have to be made accessible and affordable so that we don’t have to use the lower grades,” he explained.

The country has set out measures that will help in curbing the proliferation of such chemicals.

Kirui Maridany, National Coordinator of the Ozone unit at the Ministry of Environment explained to the Nation that since Kenya is not a manufacturer of most of those appliances, the phase-out should be done while importing them.

“The first gas that was earmarked for phase-out has a chemical name called chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs). Later on, countries introduced hydrogen to dilute and weaken the effect chlorine has on the ozone layer, and the new chemical name became hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). This gas also has an effect on the ozone layer. Recently, countries replaced it with a new one called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) which are responsible for global warming but has no effect on the ozone layer. It was ratified in Kigali and is now called the Kigali Amendment. Since we have no alternative yet, we are phasing it down to an acceptable level,” he explained.

“At home, you can check what gas your refrigerator is using by looking at the compressor at the back of your fridge, there is a letter R and a number which indicates whether it is ozone friendly or not,” he explained.

The Ministry of Environment is implementing this move by training technicians on how to detect such harmful gases as well as cross-checking appliances that come into the country in collaboration with the Kenya Revenue Authority’s custom office.

James Curlin, Head of the OzonAction programme at the United Nations Environment Program told the Nation that countries have some time left to phase down hydrofluorocarbons.

“The basic objective is to phase-out the production and consumption of about 100 ozone-depleting chemicals that are currently used in air conditioning, refrigerators, fire protections, plastic and this means that new technologies have to be introduced in countries,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to protect human life and the environment from excessive UV radiation. We support countries by bringing countries’ focal points together and to learn from one another on the actions needed to achieve their goals,” he added.