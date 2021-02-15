Lawyers to get half of Kakuzi millions

Kakuzi Limited

A section of victims of human rights abuses at Kakuzi Limited in Murang’a County attend a meeting at the Kenya Human Rights Commission offices in Nairobi on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil| Nation Media Group

By  Steve Otieno

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The parent company of Kakuzi, Camellia Plc, has agreed to part with Sh1.196 billion as settlement costs and legal expenses for human rights violations by its Kenyan subsidiary.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Gunmen release video of abducted Nigerian boys

  2. Buhari orders operation to rescue abducted schoolboys

  3. ‘Nation’ paywall: Readers have their say

  4. South Africa launches coronavirus vaccine campaign

  5. Kenya records 144 more Covid-19 cases

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.