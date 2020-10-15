Lawyers hit pay dirt in IEBC’s spending spree on legal services

Lawyers pocketed Sh420 million for representing the Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) last financial year, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has revealed, warning that the agency risks losing Sh3.16 billion in assets as it has no accurate information on the property it owns.

The audit report also notes that among the pending bills already paid by the commission includes Sh420.86 million in legal fees to law firms hired for various cases, a majority of them election petitions, where the electoral agency is listed as a party.

In a report tabled in Parliament, the auditor noted that about Sh200 million remain outstanding in legal fees owed to various law firms, including Kimani Muhoro and Company Advocates, which pocketed Sh24.31 million, Lilan Koech Associates Sh19.14 million, Wekesa and Simiyu Advocates Sh19.7 million, Onsando Ogonji and Tiego Advocates Sh18.48 million and Lucy Kambuni and Company Sh17.4 million.

Others are Manyonge Wanyama and Company Advocates Sh13.92 million, J.K. Kibicho and Company Advocates Sh13.920 million, K.N. Law Sisule and Co advocates Sh13.92 million, Isaa and Co advocates Sh13.92 million, Garane and Somane Advocates Sh13.92 million and Cootow and Associates linked with IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati Sh812,000.

Law firms not yet paid include Lubulellah and Associates Sh51.74 million, Kimani Muhoro and Company Advocates Sh25.92 million, Sisule and Associates Sh13.40 million and L.M. Kambuni Advocates Sh8.36 million.

The commission is also yet to pay Sh98.38 million for repair and maintenance of its printers and copiers serviced by various entities, Sh7.29 million incurred in hospitality and Sh3.495 in printing and advertisements.

The commission splurged Sh3.38 million in domestic travel, Sh2.85 million in foreign travel, Sh13.95 million on training costs, Sh5.28 million on hospitality, Sh1.73 million on cleaning services during the period under review.

The auditor warned that it risks losing Sh3.16 billion in assets as the agency has no accurate information on the property it holds.

The amount includes Sh116.42 million for buildings held by the commission, which interestingly excludes the value of 41 constituency office block buildings, according to its financial statements submitted to the Auditor-General.