Lawyers demand return to manual land transfers over e-system failures

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

What you need to know:

  • The use of the new system applies only on properties situated in Nairobi region, though the Ministry plans to roll it out in other counties. 
  • The lawyers say the new digital system has had a crippling effect on their practice of land-conveyancing, resulting in loss of income.

Lawyers are pushing for a return to manual land transfers following claims of persistent malfunctioning of the Sh1 billion digital land information management system that President Uhuru Kenyatta launched in April.

