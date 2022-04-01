Lawyer who used Uhuru stairs in trouble

An advocate who allegedly walked through a staircase reserved for President Uhuru Kenyatta at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) has been charged with insulting police officers who questioned her act.

Kincy Nangami Wafula, 29, allegedly hurled unprintable insults at the Officer Commanding KICC Police Station Catherine Otieno and Sergeant Susan Misoi.

The lawyer who was charged before Milimani senior principal magistrate Robinson Ondieki denied two counts of offensive conduct and resisting arrest.

Kincy allegedly found herself in the protected area while looking for a washroom after attending a Church Conference at the KICC.

Kincy denied committing the offences on March 31 2022.

"You are charged that on March 31st 2022 in a public place, KICC building within Nairobi County, you used abusive words against Ms Catherine Otieno, the OCS KICC and Sgt Susan Misoi, with intent to provoke a breach of peace,” read the charge sheet.

The second count was that she resisted arrest by Police Constable Joseph Wachira and Sgt Misoi.

A defence lawyer applied for her to be freed on bond saying, “the accused is an advocate and she is aware of her requirements as an officer of this court. Release her on a free bond.”