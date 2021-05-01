Lawyer Stephens Kithi charged over Sh1.1bn fraud

Gavel

Mr Stephens Kithi Ngombo has been charged with attempting to obtain the money from China Wuyi Kenya Limited by pretending he could sell land belonging to Tourism Finance Corporation.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (6)

By  Brian Ocharo

A Mombasa advocate is in trouble over his involvement in a Sh1.1 billion land transaction with a Chinese construction firm that turned sour.

Related

More from News

  1. Uhuru rolls back Covid restrictions

  2. Labour Day: President Kenyatta's speech in full

  3. PRIME Face of a 'serial rapist and killer'

  4. Raila MPs shoot down nomination of Fatuma Chege as PS

  5. Uganda suspends flights from India

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.